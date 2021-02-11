Kohima, Feb 11 (PTI) Nagaland on Thursday reported seven new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the state to 12,175, a senior health department official said.

Five more persons recuperated from the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,848, the official said.

"7 +ve cases of #COVID-19 have been detected today. Kohima- 6, Dimapur- 1. Also, 5 +ve patients have recovered at Dimapur," said Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Denis Hangsing in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

Nagaland currently has 89 active COVID-19 cases with 73 patients in Kohima district, Dimapur (14) and Peren (2).

Till date a total of 88 people, including 10 with comorbid conditions have succumbed to the infection in the state, while 150 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Nagaland's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.31 per cent, he said.

Dimapur district has reported 6,476 COVID-19 cases followed by Kohima (3,859), Mon (605), Peren (507), Tuensang (248), Mokokchung (192), Zunheboto (142), Phek (47), Kiphire (41), Wokha (39) and Longleng (19).

Of the total 12,175 COVID-19 cases, 5,057 are traced contacts, 4,674 are armed forces or security personnel, 1,871 returnees from other states and 573 frontline workers, he said.

Nagaland has so far tested a total of 1,27,552 samples for COVID-19, including 74,270 on RT-PCR, 37,217 on TrueNat and 16,065 on Rapid Antigen Test, Dr Hangsing said.

