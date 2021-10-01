Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): A seven-storey building collapsed in the Kachi Ghati area of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Thursday evening.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Also Read | BMC Issues SOP for Schools in Mumbai Before Physical Classes Resume, Check Full Guidelines.

"A multi-storey building collapsed at Kachi Ghati area of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Thursday evening, no loss of life was reported. A probe has been ordered by the government to look into the incident," said state urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | BMC Guidelines For Durga Puja 2021 in Mumbai: Civic Body Issues SOPs For Navratri Celebrations, Idol Height to be 4 Feet For Mandals; Check Details Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)