Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 20 (ANI): Seventy youth of Telangana State BJP Yuva Morcha on Sunday donated blood as part of 70th Birthday celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Former President of Telangana State BJP Dr Laxman said as the party is organising birthday celebrations of the Prime Minister as 'Seva Saptah', the youth of BJP thought that blood donation would be the right programme in the time of COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to ANI here, Dr Laxman said, "As part of 70th birthday celebrations of our beloved leader Narendra Modi, BJP is organising the birthday celebrations as 'Seva Saptah' throughout the country right from September 17 to 25 which is Deendayal Upadhyaya Jayanti, week-long celebrations, feeding the poor and also providing groceries and clothes to needy people."

In Hyderabad, Musheerabad constituency Yuva Morcha organised a blood donation camp as there is shortage of blood amid the coronavirus outbreak, he said.

"The BJP is not all about votes and power. The BJP is the party with difference. Serving the poor is main philosophy of the party," he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had organised a week-long 'Seva Saptah' (service week) in mid-September to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.Party celebrated Prime Minister Modi's birthday on September 17 by observing 'Seva Saptah' from September 14 to September 20.

Different social initiatives have been undertaken by party leaders across the nation during this week-long 'Seva Saptah' period. (ANI)

