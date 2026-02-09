Cairo [Egypt], February 9 (ANI): Secretary (South) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Neena Malhotra, inaugurated the Africa Regional Hindi Conference in Cairo on Sunday, bringing together scholars from seven African countries and Egypt to celebrate Hindi as a bridge of cultural connection, an official statement said.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, in a post on X, "Secretary (South) Ms. Neena Malhotra inaugurated the Africa Regional Hindi Conference in Cairo, which brought together scholars from seven African countries and Egypt to celebrate Hindi as a bridge of cultural connection."

The conference highlights Hindi's growing global relevance and its contribution to strengthening people-to-people ties, reflecting the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the idea of the world as one family.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Egypt said, "The Africa Regional Hindi Conference was inaugurated in Cairo on 8 Feb 2026 by Secretary (South) Ms. Neena Malhotra with Ambassador @AmbSKReddy, in partnership with Ain Shams University. Scholars from 7 African nations joined Egyptian academics to celebrate Hindi as a bridge of cultural connectivity and cooperation - true to the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam."

According to the official press release, the "Africa Regional Hindi Conference" is being organised in Cairo from 8-9 February 2026 by the Embassy of India, Cairo. The theme of the conference is "Hindi for Cultural Contact and Cooperation from the Ganges to the Nile".

Reputed Hindi scholars, academics, writers, teachers, and Hindi enthusiasts from Africa and other countries are participating in this conference. This conference is being organised in collaboration with Ain Shams University in Cairo. The objective of the conference is to promote the Hindi language globally and to strengthen cultural and educational cooperation among the participating countries.

The conference was inaugurated in the dignified presence of Neena Malhotra, Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India; Suresh K Reddy, Ambassador of India; and Prof. Mohamed Diaa Zain El-Abedeen, President of Ain Shams University.

Distinguished guests, diplomats, professors, and representatives of major educational institutions were present on this occasion.

This conference is supposed to provide an important platform for dialogue and deliberation on the increasing global relevance of Hindi. Hindi, which is one of the most widely spoken languages in the world, is not only a medium of communication but also a carrier of India's rich cultural heritage, values, literature, and philosophy. The objective of the Regional Hindi Conference is to further strengthen these efforts by promoting cooperation among scholars and institutions involved in Hindi studies.

According to the release, selecting a city as historically and culturally important as Cairo underscores the deep civilizational ties between India and Egypt. Both countries have ancient cultural traditions, and strong diplomatic relations have continued into the modern era, including their leadership roles in the Non-Aligned Movement.

Today, India and Egypt maintain a strategic partnership, with cooperation steadily expanding across trade, defence, education, culture, and tourism. The Hindi language provides a distinct dimension to this enduring friendship by deepening mutual understanding and cultural exchange, the release said.

During the two-day conference, participants will deliberate on several contemporary and relevant topics, including the role of Hindi in strengthening cultural contact, Hindi in international relations and cultural diplomacy, and the influence of Indian cinema.

The Maulana Azad Indian Cultural Centre (MACIC), Cairo, plays a significant institutional role in promoting and disseminating Hindi and Indian culture. The centre regularly organises Hindi language classes, academic workshops, competitions, and cultural programmes, which attract enthusiastic participation from Egyptian students and fans of India. Over the past 20 years, more than 2,500 students have enrolled in Hindi courses, and more than 2,000 have successfully completed the basic Hindi program.

The Africa Regional Hindi Conference is expected to make a significant contribution to the promotion and prosperity of the Hindi language and, through it, further strengthen India's cultural relations with Egypt and other countries, as well as boost people-to-people contact across various sectors, the release said. (ANI)

