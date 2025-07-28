Dehradun, Jul 28 (PTI) The second phase of the three-tier panchayat elections in Uttarakhand concluded peacefully on Monday with 70 per cent of the electorate voting to decide the fate of more than 700 candidates, officials said.

Polling began at 8 am and went on till 5 pm in 40 development blocks of 10 districts, recording a voter turnout of 70 per cent, including 65.50 per cent men and 74.50 per cent women voters, the State Election Commission said.

Also Read | 'Blood and Water Can't Flow Together': EAM S Jaishankar Unveils India's 5-Point Anti-Terror Strategy Towards Pakistan-Sponsored Terrorism (Watch Video).

The first phase of polling took place on July 24. The counting of votes will take place on July 31.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)