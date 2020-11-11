Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 11 (ANI): Kerala on Wednesday reported 7,007 new cases of COVID-19 and the total count of cases in the state has crossed five lakh mark.

According to the state government, the total count of cases is 5,02,220.

It said 64,192 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. Of the cases detected, 6,152 were caused by local transmission and the contact source of infection was not traceable in 717 cases. There were 52 medical staffers among those infected.

The death toll has gone to 1,771 with 29 more persons succumbing to the virus.

The district-wise figures for those who tested positive for the virus are Ernakulam (977), Thrissur (966), Kozhikode (830), Kollam (679), Kottayam (580), Malappuram (527), Alappuzha (521), Thiruvananthapuram (484), Palakkad (424), Kannur (264), Pathanamthitta (230), Idukki (225), Wayanad (159) and Kasargod (141). Of those diagnosed, 86 had travelled to the state from outside. A total of 52,49,865 samples have so far been tested.

At present, 78,420 patients are undergoing treatment for virus and 4,22,410 persons have recovered from the disease with 7,252 more patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Nineteen new places were demarcated as hotspots on Wednesday even as 13 areas were excluded. There are 622 hotspots in Kerala now, according to the state government. (ANI)

