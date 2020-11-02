Shillong, Nov 2 (PTI) At least 71 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Monday, increasing the tally in the state to 9,678, a senior official said. The northeastern state currently has 1,009 active coronavirus cases, while 90 persons have succumbed to the infection, Health Services director Aman War said. As many as 117 patients have recuperated from the disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 8,579, he said. West Jaintia Hills recorded 36 new cases, followed by East Khasi Hills with 29, two each in West Garo Hills and Ri Bhoi, and one each in East Garo Hills and North Garo Hills.

A total of 2.03 lakh samples have been sent for COVID-19 examination till now, War said, adding that break-up of rapid antigen tests and RT-PCR testing will be made available at a later date.

About 700 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, War said.

