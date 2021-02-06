Chandigarh, Feb 6 (PTI) Seventy-one fresh coronavirus cases surfaced in Haryana on Saturday, taking the state's infection count to 2,68,364, according to a Health Department bulletin.

Meanwhile, no fatality was reported in the state where 3,027 people have succumbed to the infection so far, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh 71 cases, 15 were reported from Gurgaon and 12 from Faridabad.

The total number of infections reported in the state so far have risen to 2,68,364, the bulletin said.

Currently, the state has 908 active cases while 2,64,429 people have recovered from the infection so far. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.53 per cent, it stated.

