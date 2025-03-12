Bhubaneswar, Mar 12 (PTI) The latest census conducted by Odisha's forest, environment, and climate change department has found 710 dolphins in various waterbodies along the state's coast.

According to the 2024-25 census report, the dolphins included 498 Humpback, 188 Irrawaddy, 16 Bottlenose, and eight Spinner species across six wildlife divisions of the state.

The highest number of dolphins, 505, were spotted in the mangrove wildlife division in Rajnagar area of Kendrapara, followed by 174 in the Chilika lagoon, the report said.

Smaller populations were found in Berhampur (13), Puri (7), Balasore (7), and Bhadrak (4) wildlife forest divisions, it added.

