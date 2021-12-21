New Delhi [India], 21 December (ANI): Union Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha that Customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have seized a total of 7,288 kg gold in less than three years.

"The quantity of gold smuggled into the country cannot be accurately estimated as gold smuggling is a clandestine activity", the Union Minister stated.

Customs field formations and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence have seized 3626.85 kg during 2019-20, 1944.392 kg during 2020-21 and 1717.396 kg during 2021-22 (till November).

The Minister also said that there is no credible report or study, from which any inference on the impact of flourishing unofficial trade on organised bullion and jewellery trade, can be made.

"The Government makes policy interventions and also takes operational measures to check smuggling", he added. (ANI)

