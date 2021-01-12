Raipur, Jan 12 (PTI) With 729 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths being reported on Tuesday, Chhattisgarh's caseload rose to 2,90,813 and the death toll to 3,517, a health official said.

The number of people who have recovered reached 2,79,236 after 94 people were discharged from various hospitals and 945 patients completed their home isolation during the day.

There are now 8,060 active cases in the state.

Raipur district reported 121 new cases, taking its total count to 54,609, including 742 deaths.

Durg recorded 102 new cases, Bilaspur 85 and Raigarh 47, among other districts.

Of the 12 fatalities recorded during the day, five each took place on Monday and Tuesday while two had taken place earlier, the official said.

With 26,708 samples tested on Tuesday, the total number of tests conducted in the state went up to 38,29,788, he added.

