Hyderabad, Jul 17 (PTI) Telangana on Saturday recorded 729 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,36,049, while the toll rose to 3,756 with five more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation accounted for the most number of cases with 71, followed by Karimnagar (65) and Mancherial and Peddapalli (53 each) districts, a health department bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 772 people recuperating from the disease, taking the cumulative numbers to 6,22,313.

Active cases stood at 9,980, the bulletin said.

It said 1,15,515 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the total number tested so far to 2,04,38,922.

The samples tested per million population was 5,49,138.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.59 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.84 per cent, compared to 97.28 per cent in the country, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, state Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao, in a release, urged organisers, other participants and the public to strictly follow COVID-appropriate precautions in view of the coming Bonalu and Bakrid festivals and auspicious events like marriages.

Meanwhile, state Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao, in a release, urged organisers, other participants and the public to strictly follow COVID-appropriate precautions in view of the coming Bonalu and Bakrid festivals and auspicious events like marriages.

