Srinagar, Jan 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 73 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the tally to 1,24,019, even as no death due to the virus took place in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 31 were from Jammu division and 42 from Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded a maximum of 29 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 13 in Srinagar district.

While eight districts – Kulgam, Rajouri, Doda, Samba, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi did not report any fresh cases, 10 others recorded cases in single digits, the officials said.

The number of active cases stands at 1,103 in the union territory, while 1,20,987 patients have so far recovered from the infection, the officials said.

The death toll due to the virus in the UT is 1,929.

