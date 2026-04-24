New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday said that seventy-three opposition Rajya Sabha MPs submitted a fresh notice to the Rajya Sabha secretariat seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

In a post on X, Ramesh stated that the notice signed by 73 MPs for the removal of the CEC on the grounds of "proven misbehaviour" was moved under Article 324(5) read with Article 124(4) of the Constitution, along with Section 11(2) of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, and the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968.

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He said that nine specific charges against the CEC have been documented in detail in the notice submitted by opposition MPs.

"73 Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha have just submitted to its Secretary General a fresh Notice of Motion for presenting an Address to the President of India praying for the removal of Gyanesh Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner of India, on the ground of proven misbehaviour constituted by acts and omissions committed on and after 15 March 2026," Ramesh said.

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He further alleged that the charges "cannot be denied or whitewashed away", adding, "His continuation is an assault on the Constitution. It is an absolute disgrace that the man continues to be in office to do the bidding of the PM and HM."

Earlier in March, a similar notice was submitted to remove Gyanesh Kumar under Article 324(5) of the Constitution of India, read with Article 124(4), Section 11(2) of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, and the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968. It was submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs also submitted notices on March 13 in both Houses of Parliament seeking the removal of CEC Kumar.

On April 6, however, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla rejected the impeachment motion notice submitted by opposition members seeking the removal of CEC Kumar.

A Lok Sabha bulletin said that the Speaker has refused to admit the motion after due consideration.

"After due consideration of the notice of Motion and a careful and objective assessment of all relevant aspects and issues involved therein, the Speaker Lok Sabha, in exercise of the powers vested to him under Section 3 of the Judges (Injury) Act, 1968, has refused to admit the said notice of motion," it said.

This move by the opposition comes a day after voting was conducted for the 234-member Tamil Nadu state Assembly and the first phase of polling was concluded in Bengal. Polling in the remaining 142 constituencies in West Bengal is slated for April 29, and counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)