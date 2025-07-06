Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): A total of 74 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, with 47 deaths attributed to rain-related disasters and 27 to road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The SDMA's cumulative report, released on July 6, details the toll and infrastructural damage caused by heavy rains across the state between June 20 and July 5.

Also Read | Ashadhi Ekadashi 2025: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings To Nation on Devshayani Ekadashi, Says 'We Pray to Bhagwan Vitthal and Seek His Continued Blessings'.

Landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, electrocution, snake bites, and other weather-induced hazards caused the 47 rain-related fatalities. Mandi district reported the highest number of such deaths at 17, followed by Kangra with 11, and Una with four.

Among the causes, cloudbursts alone accounted for 14 deaths, while electrocution incidents led to four deaths, and flash floods resulted in eight. The SDMA also recorded six fatalities from falls off steep slopes and trees.

Also Read | Maharashtra School Holiday: Schools To Remain Shut on July 8 and 9 as Teachers Launch Statewide Protest Over Pending Grants and Benefits.

In addition, 27 people died in road accidents during the same period, with Chamba district recording six such deaths, followed by Bilaspur and Kullu with three each.

Two additional deaths occurred on July 5--one each in Bilaspur (due to electrocution) and Kullu (due to slippage on wet terrain), highlighting the continuing risks amid the ongoing monsoon.

The disaster authority also reported 296 house damages (both fully and partially), over 10,000 poultry deaths, and widespread losses to agriculture, public infrastructure, and livestock. The total monetary loss across sectors, including roads, water, power, and rural development, has been estimated at Rs 56,687.65 lakh.

The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) continues to operate its 24/7 disaster response helpline (1070) to address citizen concerns and coordinate relief efforts.

Meanwhile, widespread rainfall across Himachal Pradesh has severely affected essential public utilities, with 269 roads blocked, 285 electricity transformers disrupted, and 278 water supply schemes rendered non-functional in the last 24 hours, according to the SEOC, Himachal Pradesh.

In its daily situation report issued at 10:00 AM on July 6, the SEOC said the maximum damage has occurred in Mandi district, where 200 roads are currently blocked due to heavy rains. The district also reported 236 power transformers and 278 water supply schemes disrupted -- the highest in the state.

Kullu district was the second most impacted in terms of road access, with 39 roads blocked in sub-divisions like Banjar and Nirmand due to rainfall-triggered obstructions. Meanwhile, Chamba reported 32 blocked roads and 17 damaged transformers across its subdivisions, including Salooni, Dalhousie, and Bharmour.

"The heavy monsoon showers have triggered landslides, waterlogging, and infrastructure damage, disrupting road connectivity and essential services across multiple districts," the SDMA said.

He added, "Efforts are underway to restore services swiftly, and field teams are on alert in highly affected regions such as Mandi and Kullu."

In districts such as Shimla, Solan, and Lahaul & Spiti, the report showed minimal or no disruptions. However, SDMA cautioned that continuing rains could aggravate the situation in the coming days.

The public has been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in landslide-prone zones. Restoration efforts are ongoing with the Public Works, Electricity, and Jal Shakti departments mobilised for repairs.

The SEOC continues to monitor the evolving situation closely and is coordinating relief efforts through its 24/7 helpline (1070). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)