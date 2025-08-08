Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 8 (ANI): Relief and rescue efforts are continuing in flood-hit Dharali and Harsil, with 75 more people rescued so far on Friday and a target of 300 for the day.

However, one body has been recovered, and 49 people remain missing, according to District Magistrate (DM) Prashant Arya.

Nearly 400 people were evacuated from Dharali and Harsil on Thursday.

"Yesterday we evacuated nearly 400 people. And today we aim to evacuate nearly 300 people. The process has begun and we have already evacuated nearly 75 people. Supply of necessary relief materials started yesterday and it is being distributed to the people in Dharali. Community kitchen has been established in Harsil and it will begin in Dharali today," Arya told ANI.

The DM added, "Medical camps have been set up by the state health department, local volunteers, and the Army. We have recovered only one dead body so far and 49 people are missing. We will assess the loss of agriculture and property today. Road restoration is being done. The CM is supervising the operations, and electricity will also be restored soon. Internet connectivity will also be restored by the end of the day today."

NDRF DIG Gambhir Singh Chauhan said, "Yesterday's operation was extremely successful, in which approximately 400 people were safely evacuated. The operation is ongoing. So far today, about 150 people have been evacuated. If the weather remains favourable today, all agencies will work together to complete this operation."

Meanwhile, the Indian Army and Air Force have intensified ongoing rescue work in Harsil.

The Indian Army said in a statement, "So far, a total of 357 civilians have been rescued, with 119 airlifted to Dehradun. Rescue teams on the ground include Indian Army columns, combat engineers, medical units, and specialised Search and Rescue (SAR) dog squads. The NDRF has deployed 105 personnel, working in tandem with SDRF and ITBP teams, including medical officers stationed in Harsil and Dharali." (ANI)

