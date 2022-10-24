Kaushambi (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) A 75-year-old man was killed by unidentified assailants using a sharp-edged weapon in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The man, identified as Tribhuvan Naai, used to live in a facility housing a tube well on the outskirts of Barai Sulem village in the Kokhraj police station area of the district.

Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said that on Sunday night, some unidentified criminals killed Tribhuvan Naai using sharp-edged weapon.

A case has been registered and some people detained in connection with the killing.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem and are investigating the matter.

