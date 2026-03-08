Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 8 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra has backed India to emerge victorious in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 against New Zealand, expressing confidence that the home side has the strength to dominate the title clash.

Coming to both teams' T20 WC 2026 campaigns, India and New Zealand took different routes to the T20 World Cup 2026 final.

New Zealand recovered from group-stage losses to South Africa and England to dominate the semifinals, chasing down 170 against South Africa with a nine-wicket win in 12.5 overs, highlighted by Finn Allen's 33-ball century--the fastest in T20 World Cup history.

India, unbeaten in the group stage except for a Super 8s loss to South Africa, secured a thrilling seven-run semi-final win over England, after posting 253/7 in the first innings of the match.

While New Zealand have historically never lost to India in T20 World Cups (2007, 2016, 2021), India's recent 4-1 T20I series win over the Black Caps in India gives the hosts the momentum heading into the final.

Speaking to ANI ahead of the summit clash, Jammu and Kashmir captain Dogra said he expects India to come out on top and deliver a commanding performance.

"India will win. I wouldn't want to say anything else. I think it will be one-sided. India is a very good team, and hopefully, they will win," Dogra said.

When asked about winning the Ranji Trophy for the first time, Dogra described his side's triumph as a special moment, saying the team's belief and hunger to perform helped them secure the historic victory.

Reflecting on the final against Karnataka, Dogra admitted that there was pressure heading into the match but said the team's consistent performances throughout the season gave them the confidence to deliver when it mattered the most.

"It was a great experience. There was pressure, I won't lie. But there was also belief, because of the cricket we have been playing all year and for the past two years. I had full confidence that we could win this match. The key was getting into a good position and not letting them back into the game. That was our main motive, and we were successful, achieving the victory," Dogra said.

Dogra also emphasised the determination within the squad, stating that the players were fully aware of the importance of the occasion and were eager to make the most of the opportunity.

"No, there was a real hunger among the boys. These moments don't come around often, and you don't reach the finals repeatedly. Everyone wanted to perform exceptionally well; everyone was hungry to succeed. Fortunately, God was with us, and everyone performed well. We didn't even give them a chance to get back into the game. So, it felt really good winning this match," he added.

The J&K skipper credited the entire team and the coaching staff for the achievement, noting that every player's contribution--from fielding efforts to crucial runs--played a part in securing the victory.

"I had a lot of belief. Aqib has always been our backbone, but all the other players were also doing very well. Everyone contributed to the win, from every single catch to every single run. So, all the credit goes to the coaching management and the players who put in so much effort," Dogra said. Dogra said.

With the Ranji Trophy victory, Jammu and Kashmir are now set to compete in the prestigious Irani Cup, where they will face the Rest of India side.

Dogra expressed confidence ahead of the upcoming challenge, saying the team is ready to compete strongly in the tournament.

"Definitely, why not? We will fight. We have a good team. Every day is a new day in cricket, and a lot depends on form. So, let's see what happens," he said. (ANI)

