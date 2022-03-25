New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Swadhar Grehs, which cater to primary needs of women in difficult circumstances, do not have a low occupancy and at the all-India level, they had 76.2 per cent residency during 2021-22, the government said on Friday.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said most of the Swadhar Grehs are running in the rented buildings.

"Swadhar Grehs do not have low occupancy, which stands at 76.2 per cent at the all-India level during 2021-22," she said in a written reply.

According to the data shared by her, there are a total of 357 Swadhar Greh in the country having a capacity of 10,710 and occupancy of 8,163.

Swadhar Greh are homes to cater to primary needs of women and girls rendered homeless due to family discord, crime, violence, mental stress, social ostracism or are being forced into prostitution and are in moral danger.

