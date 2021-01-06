Chandigarh, Jan 6 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh increased to 20,104 on Wednesday with 78 more people contracting the viral infection, while the death toll reached 323 with another person succumbing to the disease, according to a medical bulletin.

The Union Territory currently has 256 active cases, it stated.

As many as 61 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 19,525, the bulletin stated.

A total of 1,87,897 samples have been taken for COVID-19 testing so far and of them, 1,66,855 were negative while reports of 110 samples were awaited.

