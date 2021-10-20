Srinagar, Oct 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 78 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the infection count to 3,31,299, while another death pushed the toll to 4,429, officials said.

Out of the fresh coronavirus cases, 12 were from the Jammu division and 66 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Also Read | Exclusive Interview of Dan Hawkins, Founder & CEO, Summit Leadership Partners.

According to the officials, Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 48 cases, followed by nine cases in Budgam district.

There are 800 active COVID-19 cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,26,070, the officials said.

Also Read | Corporate Journey of Cyndie Martini, CEO of Member Access Processing.

The mucormycosis (black fungus) tally remained unchanged at 49 in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)