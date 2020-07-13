Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Police said eight cases were filed and 865 persons were arrested on Monday for violation of lockdown guidelines in the state.

Till now, 4,251 cases have been filed and 57,150 accused have been arrested for defying lockdown orders in the state.

"For coronavirus lockdown violations, a total of eight cases were registered and 865 persons were arrested today in the state. From the start of the lockdown in the state, 4,251 cases have been registered and 57,150 accused have been arrested," the media cell of Uttarakhand Police said in a statement.

"Under the Motor Vehicles' Act, challans have been filed against 114,422 vehicles, 10,626 vehicles have been seized and fines amounting to Rs 7.01 crore have been levied," the release added. (ANI)

