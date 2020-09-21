Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): At least eight people lost their lives and five were rescued after a three-storey building collapsed in Patel Compound area here on early Monday morning, according to Thane Municipal Corporation.

The incident happened at around 3:40 am. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and police teams have reached the spot.

Also Read | Delhi: Five Held as Video of Bikers Performing Stunts in Vikas Marg Goes Viral.

The rescue operation is currently on.

"As any as 20 people were rescued by the locals, while 20-25 people are still feared trapped in the debris as per initial information," the NDRF said.

Also Read | West Bengal: Newly-Constructed Crematorium Collapses Into Hooghly River Before Inauguration in Howrah.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)