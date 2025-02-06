Jaipur, Feb 6 (PTI) Eight people died and six got injured after a roadways bus rammed into a car in Dudu town near Jaipur on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Deepak Khandelwal said the bus went out of control and hit the car after one of its tyres burst. Eight people travelling in the car died on the spot.

The accident took place in Mokhampura area on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway.

According to the police, a Jodhpur depot roadways bus was going to Ajmer from Jaipur. When the tyre burst, the bus lost control, jumped the divider and collided with the car.

Those killed have been identified as Dinesh Kumar Regar, his brother Suresh Regar, Bablu Mewada, Kishan Lal, Ravikant, his brother Babu, Narayan Lal and Pramod Suthar, all residents of Bhilwara district. They were going to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to attend Maha Kumbh.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over loss of lives in the incident.

"The news of loss of life in a horrific road accident in the Mokhampura area on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway is extremely saddening. The district administration officials have been given directives to ensure immediate medical treatment for the injured citizens," Sharma said on X.

The CM also prayed for the quick recovery to those injured citizens.

The bodies will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem, the police said.

