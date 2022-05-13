Machilipatnam, May 12 (PTI) Eight fishermen who had gone missing on May 8, two days before Cyclone Asani struck the coast here, were traced Thursday and brought back to safety, police said.

Krishna district SP Siddharth Kaushal said the fishermen had ventured into the sea on a mechanised boat from the Machilipatnam coast without informing the fisheries department even though the community was advised against entering the sea in view of the impending cyclone.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Helicopter Crash: Training Chopper Crashes at Airport in Raipur, Two Pilots Killed; CM Baghel Expresses Grief.

After the cyclone reached the Machilipatnam coast on May 10, they panicked and somehow reached a safe place, and informed their families, the SP said.

Their families then approached the fisheries department and the Marine Police.

Also Read | Ludhiana Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 2 Daughters.

The marine and local police launched a joint operation and they traced the fishermen on May 11 near Malakayalanka village, 150km from the Machilipatnam coast.

All the eight fishermen safely reached the Machilipatnam coast this evening with the help of Krishna district Police, he added.

The SP said the eight fishermen -- S Rambabu, P Suribabu, V Ramana, K Sathyam, G Apparao, P Kameswara Rao, S Bhavani and P Apparao -- belong to Gilakaladindi area in Machilipatnam city.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)