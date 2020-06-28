Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 28 (PTI) Eight more people tested positive for coronavirus taking the number of active cases to 53 in Muzaffaranagar district on Sunday, an official said.

According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, they received 141 results of samples in which eight came out positive for the virus.

Besides, 18 people recovered from the disease with their second samples testing negative.

The DM said the number of active patients now stands at 53 while 214 people have recovered so far.

In neighbouring Shamli district, 15 more people including a Nagarpalika member tested positive for coronavirus.

Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said there are now 37 active cases in the district.

The district magistrate added that eight patients have recovered.

