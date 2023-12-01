Eight UP workers who were trapped in Uttarkashi tunnel arrive in Lucknow (Photo/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): Eight workers from Uttar Pradesh who were among the 41 safely rescued from the partially collapsed Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand after 17 days arrived in Lucknow on Friday morning.

They arrived in the capital of Uttar Pradesh via road from AIIMS, Rishikesh and will meet with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today.

All 41 workers who were trapped inside Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel since November 12 were evacuated safely on November 28. After being kept under medical observation for a night at the community health centre at Chinyalisaur, they were airlifted on Wednesday to AIIMS, Rishikesh

Santosh Kumar among the eight rescued workers told ANI, "We're feeling good and not facing any difficulties. We will meet CM Yogi Adityanath today and we're feeling wonderful about it."

Another worker Manjeet said, " I feel very happy that we will be meeting the Chief Minister. I never thought I would get to meet CM, not even in my dreams."

"We had a feeling that we would make it out of the tunnel because all 41 of us were united inside and we used to motivate each other," he said describing his experience of being trapped inside the tunnel.

Meanwhile, five workers who hailed from Bihar arrived at Patna Airport this morning and was received by Bihar Labour Minister Surendra Ram.

On Wednesday, all the rescued workers were airlifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, for further medical examination.

On November 12, a section of the tunnel between 205 and 260 metres from the Silkyara side collapsed. Workers who were beyond the 260-metre mark were trapped, with their exit blocked. (ANI)

