Elmwood Park (New Jersey) [US], March 16 (ANI): Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc USA has announced the upcoming launch of 'Potassium Phosphates Injection USP', 15 mmol P / 22 mEq K per 5 mL and 45 mmol P / 66 mEq K per 15 mL single-dose vials and 150 mmol P / 220 mEq K per 50 mL Pharmacy Bulk Package Vials.

According to a statement released by the pharmaceutical company, "Glenmark's Potassium Phosphates Injection USP, 15 mmol P / 22 mEq K per 5 mL and 45 mmol P / 66 mEq K per 15 mL Single-Dose Vials and 150 mmol P / 220 mEq K per 50 mL Pharmacy Bulk Package Vials is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Potassium Phosphates Injection USP, 15 mmol P / 22 mEq K per 5 mL, 45 mmol P / 66 mEq K per 15 mL, and 150 mmol P / 220 mEq K per 50 mL of Fresenius Kabi [NDA 212832].

Also Read | Bengaluru Moral Policing: Influencer Shriyanshi Confronted by Elderly Woman Over 'Short Clothes' in Now-Deleted Viral Video (Watch).

The release also stated that Glenmark will begin distribution in March 2026.

According to the sales data from IQVIA, the Potassium Phosphates Injection market in the US recorded annual sales of about $50.7 million for the 12-month period ending January 2026.

Also Read | Why Did Bandhan Bank Share Fall Over 12% Today, March 16, 2026?.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America, said, "We look forward to growing our portfolio of products within the institutional channel with the upcoming launch of Potassium Phosphates Injection USP, 15 mmol P / 22 mEq K per 5 mL and 45 mmol P / 66 mEq K per 15 mL Single-Dose Vials and 150 mmol P / 220 mEq K per 50 mL Pharmacy Bulk Package Vials. We continue to strengthen our commitment to bring quality and affordable alternatives to market for patients in need with each injectable launch." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)