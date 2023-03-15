Child being taken out of the 60-feet borewell in MP

Vidisha (Madhya Pradhesh) [India], March 15 (ANI): An eight-year-old-boy who fell into a 60-feet deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha died after he was rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday, district collector said.

"We tried our best but it is regrettable that we were not able to save the child. The chief minister has also expressed his grief and announced financial help of Rs 4 lakh for the family of the child," Uma Shankar Bhargav, District Collector of Vidisha told ANI.

The collector also said that action will be taken against those who are responsible for the situation.

The boy Lokesh Ahirwar was rescued after stringent efforts by the NDRF team. However he died soon after.

According to the officials, the boy fell into the borewell on March 14 and got stuck at a depth of 43 feet.

Previously Vidisha ASP Sameer Yadav speaking with ANI said that three teams of the SDRF and one team of the NDRF were are on the spot conducting rescue operations.

The child was montored using a camera that was lowered into the A borewell. The boy was aslo supplied with oxygen "We cannot talk to him and food has not been delivered yet," Yadav had said.

The resuce plan involved using earthmovers to dig parallelly to the borewell in order to make a tunnel between them and pull out the child. A platform was also preprared to keep the child safe, according to the official.

Resucers said they planned to dig a 49 feet hole and had managed to dig successfully to around 34 feet.

The incident took place when the boy while playing slipped into the narrow hole around 11 am on March 14 at Kherkhedi Pathar village under Lateri tehsil in the district. (ANI)

