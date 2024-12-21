New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Delhi Police has re-arrested a 57-year-old double-murder convict who was at large since 2016 after being released on parole from Surat, officials said on Saturday.

Alimuddin, a resident of Turkman Gate, was released on parole in 2016 and was absconding since then, police said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Portfolio Allocation: Devendra Fadnavis Keeps Home, Eknath Shinde Gets Urban Development, Ajit Pawar Finance and Planning; Check List.

Alimuddin and his aide Kaleem alias Ikramuddin were convicted and sentenced to life for fatally poisoning Shahbuddin and Mohammad Hanif under the guise of performing occult rituals, a senior police officer said.

He was granted parole from April 5-27 in 2016, but he did not surrender before the authorities on completion of the said period, police said.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Scam: AAP Rejects Claims of LG VK Saxena Granting Sanction to ED To Prosecute Arvind Kejriwal, Says 'ED Must Show Order Copy'.

During investigation, it was found that Alimuddin was hiding in Ajmer and accordingly a team was sent there only to find that he changed his hideout to Gujarat, the officer said.

Further probe revealed that Alimuddin was working as a tailor in Surat under the name Aslam, he said.

A team was sent to Surat which arrested Alimuddin from a house in Janta Nagar on Friday, the officer said.

The arrest was made after police raided multiple locations in Ajmer, Ahmedabad, and Surat, travelling a distance of more than 5,000 km, he added.

Alimuddin and Kaleem, who performed occult rituals, had cheated Shahbuddin of Rs 5,000 by promising to solve his problems.

When he demanded the money back, Alimuddin, in connivance with Kaleem, killed Shahbuddin before murdering his relative Hanif who came looking for him, the officer said.

During the period he was absconding, Alimuddin frequently shifted his hideouts -- from Mumbai to Ajmer to Ahmedabad and then to Surat where he lived under different names, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)