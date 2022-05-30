New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his government's eight years have been about fulfilling people's aspirations and asserted that it is committed to fulfilling the pursuit of service, good governance and welfare of the poor.

Taking to Twitter, Modi shared a link to a section on the NaMo app, which showcases the BJP-led government's "eight years of service" through innovative ways, including a quiz, a word search, a guess-the-image section and more.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Wife Hires Goons to Rape Hubby’s Friend Over ‘Affair’; Six Arrested.

"The last 8 years have been about fulfilling people's aspirations. We are committed to fulfilling our pursuit of Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan. Vikas Yatra section on the NaMo App takes you through this development journey," Modi said in a tweet.

"There's an unmissable section on the NaMo App which showcases #8YearsOfSeva through innovative ways including a quiz, word search, guess the image section and more. I'd urge you all, especially my young friends to have a look", he added.

Also Read | Nepal Plane Crash Update: All Passengers Including Four Indians Confirmed Dead.

Modi first assumed the prime minister's office on May 26, 2014, while he was sworn-in for a second term on May 30, 2019.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)