Mathura (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl was raped and killed on the outskirts of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, police said on Friday.

The girl had gone missing a day before and her body was found near a multi-level parking in Chhatikara on Friday morning, they said.

Also Read | Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba Serves Free Food to Protesting Farmers, Gets Praise For Kind Gesture.

She had gone along with a woman to collect firewood from a forested area on Thursday and had been missing since then, police said.

The woman had unsuccessfully tried to trace the girl and then informed her family members, who approached the police in the evening, they said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Boris Johnson on Defence, Climate Change, COVID-19, Tweets ‘Discussed Ambitious Roadmap for India-UK Ties’.

Police started a search operation with the help of the villagers but the minor could not be traced till late in the night, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said.

He said the body was found in Chhatikara on Friday morning.

"According to the post-mortem report, she was raped and strangulated," SP (City) Udai Shanker Singh said.

SSP Grover said police teams were formed earlier to locate her. He said one person has been taken into police custody in connection with the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)