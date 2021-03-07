Chandigarh, Mar 7 (PTI) Eighty more coronavirus cases surfaced in Chandigarh on Sunday, taking the infection count to 22,318 in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, according to a medical bulletin.

Meanwhile, no coronavirus death was reported in the union territory, where the disease has claimed 355 lives so far.

The number of active cases has risen to 710 on Sunday, the bulletin said, adding that 45 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 21,253.

A total of 2,66,685 samples have been taken for testing till now in the union territory, of which 2,43,399 tested negative while reports of 79 samples are awaited, as per the bulletin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)