Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 17 (ANI): Naveen Patnaik is set to be re-elected as the president of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for the ninth consecutive term.

The BJD's organisational elections are taking place in six phases, with the district presidents being elected in the fourth phase and the state council members electing the president in the fifth phase.

BJD MLA Pratap Keshari Deb provided the information and explained the party's organisational elections. Deb said the elections take place in six phases, during which the district presidents are elected in the fourth phase.

The BJD's organisational elections aim to strengthen the party's internal framework amid growing tensions over the party's stance on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

Naveen Patnaik was the only candidate to file a nomination for the president's post, which is expected to be officially declared on April 19.

The state council comprises approximately 355 members, of whom 80 voting members will be chosen for the state executive to vote for the presidency.

The district presidents were elected unopposed in the fourth phase, with 18 organizational districts participating in the elections

"As you know, I have been telling the media that Biju Janata Dal is in the process of having its organisational elections. The organisational elections are basically happening in six phases. The fourth phase was the district president phase, after which, in the fifth phase, we have the state council, which comprises approximately 355 members. Among them, 80 voting members will be chosen for the state executive who will vote for the presidency. Today, we had nominations for the presidency from 10 am to 1 pm, where there was only one single nomination from Naveen Patnaik, and the final declaration will be done on April 19. This will be the ninth consecutive time that he will be elected as the president", Pratap Keshari Deb told ANI.

Notably, Naveen Patnaik filed his nomination on the 28th anniversary of his father's death, Biju Patnaik, after whom the regional party, the Biju Janata Dal, is named.

Earlier today, Biju Janata Dal leaders paid tribute to former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik on his death anniversary in Bhubaneswar.The 2024 elections in Odisha saw a stark contrast in the performance of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 78 seats out of 147, surpassing the majority mark and forming the government under Mohan Charan Majhi.

The BJD secured 51 seats, losing power after 24 years in office. Three independent MLAs later joined the BJP, increasing its tally to 81 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) won 14 seats.

The BJP dominated the Lok Sabha elections, winning 20 out of 21 seats in Odisha. The BJD failed to secure even a single seat, despite having a strong presence in the state. The Congress managed to win one seat. (ANI)

