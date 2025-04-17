New Delhi, April 17: India on Thursday said that it continues to "work closely" with the authorities in Belgium for the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi to India. "Based on our extradition request, he was arrested in Belgium. We are working closely with the Belgium side for his extradition to India so that he can face trial in the country," said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) at a regular media briefing in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Belgian Federal Public Service (FPS) of Justice on Monday confirmed the arrest of Choksi, who is wanted in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case in India, revealing that the Indian authorities have introduced an extradition request for him already. "The Belgian federal public service of Justice can confirm that Mr. Mehul Choksi was arrested on the Saturday 12th of April 2025. He is being detained in anticipation of further judicial proceedings. Access to his legal counsel has been assured," the FPS said. Mehul Choksi, Wanted in INR 13,000 Crore PNB Fraud Case, Detained in Belgium on India’s Extradition Request.

"Please note that the prosecution services retain the right to refrain from comment in ongoing cases. Finally, the Belgian federal public service of Justice can confirm that the Indian authorities have introduced an extradition request for Mr. Choksi. As is standard in individual cases, no further details can be released at this stage," it added. The FPS acts like the Ministry of Justice and assists in preparation and implementation of legislation while supporting the Minister of Justice in the areas for which he is responsible. It also provides the guidance and operational support of the judiciary, with a focus on coordination and organisational development. It is responsible for the supervision of the adequate implementation of legal and administrative decisions, while guaranteeing legal certainty and equal treatment of all parties involved.

65-year-old Choksi was apprehended by the police in Belgium at India's request for his extradition. He was reportedly living in Antwerp with his wife, Preeti Choksi, after obtaining a 'residency card'. Choksi and his nephew, Nirav Modi, are wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly defrauding the PNB of Rs 13,850 crore. They allegedly used Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) and Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs) by bribing officials of the bank's Brady House branch in Mumbai. The CBI has filed cases charging Choksi, his nephew Nirav Modi, their companies, bank staff, and others with conspiracy, cheating, and corruption. Mehul Choksi Arrested: Report Says Belgium Police Arrest PNB Scam Accused at Behest of CBI, India To Seek His Extradition.

Choksi and Nirav Modi fled India in January 2018, weeks before the scam in the PNB surfaced. According to reports, Choksi has been living in Antwerp with his wife, Preeti Choksi, a citizen of Belgium.

