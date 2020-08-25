Kota (Rajasthan), Aug 24 (PTI) An 80-year-old woman was beaten to death by her 20-year-old grandson allegedly after she demanded Rs 20,000 he had borrowed from her, police said Monday.

Jhamoribai Meena, a resident of Umerthuna village under Bundi Sadar police station, was beaten black and blue with a stick by Deepak Meena late Sunday night, Bundi Sadar Police Station Circle Inspector Shauqat Ali said.

She was rushed to the Bundi district government hospital Monday morning where she succumbed to her injuries, he added.

The body was handed over to her family after postmortem, he added.

Initial investigation revealed that Deepak had borrowed Rs 20,000 from his grandmother through his elder uncle, he said.

Now she was demanding the money back which led to the incident, he said.

Deepak is absconding, Ali said, adding he has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder.

