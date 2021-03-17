Bhopal, Mar 17 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 832 coronavirus positive cases, taking its tally to 2,71,040, while two deaths pushed the toll to 3,893 due to COVID-19, an official said.

A total of 500 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,61,531, the official said.

"With 232 new cases, Indore's caseload reached 62,907 while that of Bhopal rose to 45,927 with the addition of 196 cases. Indore and Bhopal have reported a death each on Wednesday, while the active caseload in the two cities is 1,770 and 1,180 respectively," he said.

With 16,987 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP crossed 60.53 lakh.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,71,040 new cases 832, death toll 3,893, recovered 2,61,531, active cases 5,616, number of tests so far 60,53,348.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)