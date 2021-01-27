Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 27 (PTI) As manyas 83,645 health workers have so far been administered the Covishield vaccine, including 11,115 on Wednesday, Health minister K K Shailaja said.

The vaccination was held in 121 centres across the state, including 34 in Thiruvananthapuram.

In Thiruvananthapuram district, 2,421 health workers were innoculated, the maximum, a government release said.

So far 5,10,502 health workers and covid warriors have registered themselves for taking the jab

Totally, 4,08,723 health workers, including 1,93,798 from the government sector and 2,14,925 from private institutions have registered, the release added.

Besides, 4,764 central health workers have also registered. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)