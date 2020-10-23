Hathras (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) The police have seized 840 kg of cannabis estimated to be worth Rs 1.25 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, officials said on Friday.

The seizure was made in the Sadabad area on Thursday when the contraband was being illegally transported in a truck and a car, Hathras Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said.

"The local police and a special operations group (SOG) carried out the raid based on a specific tip-off that led to the recovery of 840 kg of cannabis, which is estimated to be worth Rs 1.25 crore," Jaiswal said.

The occupants of the truck and the car, however, managed to escape from the spot but both the vehicles have been impounded and information regarding its owners gathered, he said.

An FIR has been lodged at the Sadabad police station under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The district police chief has announced a cash reward of Rs 15,000 for the officials involved in the operations.

