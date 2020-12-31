Panaji, Dec 31 (PTI) Goa recorded 85 coronavirus cases on Thursday to take its tally to 51,066, a health department official said.

The death toll due to the pandemic in the state reached 739 as two patients died during the day.

The number of recovered persons in the state rose to 49,388 with 75 patients getting discharged on Thursday.

The number of active cases is now 939, the official said.

With 1,820 new tests, the tally of tests conducted in the state went up to3,99,206.

