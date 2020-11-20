Itanagar, Nov 20 (PTI) COVID-19 recoveries in Arunachal Pradesh surpassed fresh cases for the sixth consecutive day with 85 more patients being cured of the disease, a health department official said here on Friday.

The state registered 31 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 15,976, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Class 10 Student Kills Minor Girlfriend in Sambhal.

A total of 14,800 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals, implying a recovery rate of 92.63 per cent, State Surveillance Officer (SSO), Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

One more person died of the infection bringing the total number of fatalities in the state to 49 with the death ratio of 7.37 per cent, he said.

Also Read | India’s COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 90 Lakh With 45,882 New Cases Reported in Past 24 Hours.

An 80-year-old person from Model Village in Naharlagun near here died at the Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH) at Chimpu on Wednesday.

The man was suffering from Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and died due to Myocardial Infarction (MI), Dr Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,127 active cases with positivity rate at 7.37 per cent.

Of the 31 new COVID-19 cases, five were reported from the Capital Complex region, four each from East Siang, West Kameng and Upper Siang and three each from Lower Dibang Valley and Lepa Rada district respectively, the official said.

Two cases were also recorded in Siang and one each in Changlang, Tirap, Tawang, West Siang, Lohit and Lower Subansiri, the SSO said.

Barring five, all the patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to Covid Care Centres, he said.

"Three new infections were detected through True Nat tests while 28 were detected through rapid antigen tests," Dr Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 733, followed by West Kameng (88), East Siang (45), Lower Dibang Valley (35), Shi-Yomi (33) and Lepa Rada (31), the official said.

The state has so far tested 3,47,737 samples, including 1,205 on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)