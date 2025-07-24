New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): As many as 62,565 undergraduate seats have been filled at Delhi University at the end of the first round of admissions, which is nearly 88 per cent of the total available UG capacity.

The upgrade window for the next round has now been opened and will remain live till 4:59 pm on July 25.

Of the confirmed admissions, 34,014 are female and 28,551 are male candidates. A total of 143 orphan students (77 females and 66 males) and 949 single girl children have secured seats.

While 16,126 candidates have frozen their admission, 43,741 have opted for an upgrade.

DU had allocated over 93,000 seats in the first round, significantly exceeding its actual undergraduate seat capacity of just over 71,000, to account for withdrawals and rejections.

The admissions process began on June 17, 2025, under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). After the CUET results were declared, candidates were allowed to fill in college and program preferences. The university received its highest-ever number of applications this year, over 3.05 lakh sign-ups, with 2.39 lakh students successfully submitting their choices.

Candidates submitted more than 1.68 crore program-college combinations. B.Com (Hons) emerged as the most preferred course with nearly 19.9 lakh preferences, followed by B.Com, B.A. (Hons) English, Political Science, and History. Shri Ram College of Commerce, Hindu College, and Miranda House were the most sought-after colleges based on first preference data.

A majority of candidates, 58.89 per cent, opted for humanities-based programs, 20.89 per cent for commerce, and 20.22 per cent for science.

Vacant seats as of 2:01 pm on July 24 have been published on the university portal for the benefit of candidates considering upgrades. (ANI)

