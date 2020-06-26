Raipur, Jun 26 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh increased to 2,545 after 89 more people, including seven Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, tested positive on Friday, a health official said.

A 39-year-old patient died at a hospital in state capital Raipur, taking the number of coronavirus fatalities in the state to 13, while 115 patients were discharged from different hospitals following recovery, he said.

Of the new cases, 39 were reported from Jashpur district, 14 each from Durg and Raipur, five each from Raigarh and Rajnandgaon, four each from Balodabazar and Balrampur, three from Kabirdham and one from Surguja district, he said.

Seven BSF personnel from different battalions were among the new cases detected in Durg.

"They recently returned from other states and were staying in a quarantine centre in Bhilai town where the Frontier Headquarter of the BSF is located," the official said, adding that all seven were admitted to a private hospital in Bhilai.

The BSF is extensively deployed in Kanker district of the state for anti-naxal operations.

With latest cases, the overall count of infections in the BSF in Chhattisgarh reached 33, the health department official added.

A COVID-19 patient from Janjgir-Champa died on Friday afternoon due to co-morbidity and the viral infection at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur.

He was admitted on June 20 and diagnosed with ruptured liver abscess and also tested positive for virus, the institute's spokesperson said.

At present, 120 patients, including 20 pregnant women and 38 children, are admitted in the COVID-19 ward of AIIMS, he said.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 2,545, new cases 89, deaths 13, discharged 1,885, active cases 647, people tested so far 1,44,828. PTI

