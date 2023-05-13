New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): The 8th meeting of Agriculture Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries was held on Saturday via video conferencing under the chairmanship of Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, China and Pakistan participated in it, along with India.

Tomar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis is on the overall development of agriculture in the country through technology.

Tomar said in order to maintain the normal functioning of the food supply chain in the present conditions, there is a need for close contact and cooperation between various countries for food and nutrition security.

He added that India is the largest employer globally in the agriculture sector, where more than half of our population is engaged in agriculture and allied sectors, while India also represents an important economic activity for many countries.

Tomar said India's public distribution system and price support system for farmers are unique in the world, adding it is the good result of the foresight of our policy-makers, efficiency of agricultural scientists and tireless hard work of farmers that today India is self-sufficient in food grains.

India is a leading producer of many commodities like cereals, fruits, vegetables, milk, eggs, and fish.

Tomar also apprised SCO member-countries participating in the meeting about India's direct transfer benefits initiatives, credit facilities, promoting natural and organic farming, and promoting farmer-producer organisations (FPOs). (ANI)

