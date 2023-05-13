Kalaburagi, May 13: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge on Saturday won from the Chittapur constituency in Karnataka by a margin of 13,640 votes, recording his third consecutive victory from the seat. PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Congress on Winning Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, Says ‘My Best Wishes to Them in Fulfilling People’s Aspirations’.

Priyank Kharge bagged 81,323 votes against 67,683 polled by his BJP rival Manikanta Rathod. Aam Admi Party candidate Jagadish S Sagar was in third place with 962 votes, according to the Election Commission website.

The Congress president's son bettered his victory margin this time compared to the 2018 assembly election when he defeated the BJP's Valmik Naik by 4,393 votes. Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: Several Cabinet Ministers of Basavaraj Bommai-Led BJP Government Defeated in Polls.

Priyank Kharge's BJP rival this time Manikanta Rathod has over 30 criminal cases against his name in five districts, including Kalaburagi and Yadgir. He was also arrested in 2022 after he threatened to shoot Priyank Kharge.