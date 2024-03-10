Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): The 8th edition of the Northeast Green Summit, organised by the VIBGYOR NE Foundation, a not-for-profit organization in association with the Department of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, was held on Sunday at the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The summit, themed "Resetting Earth: Inching Towards Net Zero Emission Region," garnered participation from a diverse array of experts, decision-makers, entrepreneurs, and representatives from across the nation.

The annual summit serves as a platform for endorsing a green economic model, emphasising wildlife conservation through community partnerships, and promoting the use of sustainable technologies to maintain a balanced ecosystem.

Key recommendations highlighted the necessity of implementing policies to increase green spaces in urban areas and to curb wildlife trade, crucial steps towards achieving environmental sustainability.

Chief Guest PD Sona, Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Guest of Honour Mama Natung, Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Dr Rajdeep Roy, MP, Silchar, Assam, AA Mao, Director, Botanical Survey of India, CP Marak, IFS (retired), Tengsak G Momin, and President Garo Students Union underlined the importance of collaborative action at local, regional, and global levels to address environmental challenges effectively. Licypriya Kangujam, a child environmental activist from Manipur, was also felicitated at the summit.

"We're proud and happy to host the 8th Northeast Green Summit in Arunachal Pradesh this year. Our state is one of the world's top ecological hotspots, having a vast range of flora and fauna species and ecosystem diversity. It has become a crucial habitat for tigers, a flagship species of India. The summit serves as a catalyst for nurturing environmental stewardship and sustainable development in the whole Northeast region. By utilising collective expertise and encouraging partnerships, we can create a greener, more resilient future for generations to come," Arunachal Pradesh Minister Mama Natung said.

Dr Rajdeep Roy, MP, Silchar and Advisory Board Member, Northeast Green Summit, thanked the Arunachal Pradesh govt for inviting and hosting the 8th Northeast Green Summit in Itanagar and appreciated the various campaigns to save the environment in Arunachal Pradesh namely "Airgun Surrender Abhiyan."

PD Sona added, "The summit accentuates the imperative of unified action in combating climate change and preserving our natural heritage. Through dialogue, innovation, and shared commitment, we can chart a course towards a sustainable future for Northeast India and the global community."

The panel discussions covered topics linking science, culture, and market mechanisms. The technical sessions addressed climate change impact and mitigation, policy interventions for climate change mitigation and adaptation, and green entrepreneurship for the BIMSTEC region.

The summit also included workshops on implementing community forest rights, medicinal plant technologies, carbon assessment and trade for farmers' benefit, eco-tourism as a tool for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and indigenous tribe technologies inspired sustainable technologies by Padmashree Dr Uddhab Bharali.

One of the notable sessions was the People Biodiversity Register Orientation Programme, where forest community volunteer Aryan Glow from Eagle's Nest Wildlife Sanctuary shared grassroots experiences of community engagement.

The Aranyani-The Docufest screened green documentaries, with prize winners felicitated: first prize went to "Aravali the Lost Mountains" by Jigar Nagda, second prize to "A Sylvan Saga" by Jyoti Prasad Das, and a special mention award for "Guest of Kamakhya" by Ramen Borah.

Bitapi Luhoe, Secretary of VIBGYOR, stressed the urgency of active participation among diverse stakeholders within the national community, stating, "To accelerate our transition to a green economy, we need to work together. The summit is curated to showcase the broad spectrum of environmental challenges, indigenous conservation endeavours, sustainable customs, and culinary treasures of our region. Our aim is to safeguard, optimise, and foster the potential of Northeast India's unique biodiversity zone. Accordingly, a range of activities aligned with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals are integrated into the summit's agenda."

The summit showcased an array of cultural experiences, including an exhibition and marketplace featuring traditional cuisine from Northeast India and the BIMSTEC region, an art walk, and indigenous storytelling sessions.

Highlights included presentations on ancient medicinal practices and therapeutic heritage by the Indian Army's 134 Ecological Tasks Force, a captivating theatrical production titled "Pattah Niting," which shed light on the Air Gun Surrender Abhiyan initiative spearheaded by the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Department to combat wildlife loss, and a dynamic performance by the Karpung Karduk Centre for Folk Performing Arts.

This performance art piece dived into critical environmental themes such as deforestation, wildlife conservation, and global warming, while also celebrating disappearing art forms like lullabies, elegy songs, and children's stories.

Furthermore, attendees were treated to a heartwarming performance by children from the Nyishi tribe, who are students at the Donyo Polo Charitable Trust's indigenous gurukuls. (ANI)

