Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) A 14-year-old student of Class 8 received injuries after a fellow student allegedly attacked him with a sharp object inside the classroom of a school in Maharashtra's Sangli district, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening and a preliminary investigation revealed it was the fallout of a previous dispute between the two classmates, he said.

The accused and the victim, who is a resident of 100 Feet Road area in Sangli, used to have frequent quarrels over minor issues and they also had an argument two days ago, the official said.

On Monday, the accused boy carried a sharp object, presumably a small knife, in his school bag.

At around 5.30 pm, he allegedly attacked his classmate with the sharp object while the latter was sitting on a bench. The victim received severe injuries on his neck and hands, the official said.

The school administration immediately took the injured boy to a private hospital for treatment.

The boy was given stitches for a wound. He is undergoing treatment in the hospital and his condition is stable, inspector Sanjay More from the City police station in Sangli said.

"We have detained the 15-year-old student who attacked the boy after registering an FIR under relevant Indian Penal Code sections including 307 (attempt to murder). Further investigation is underway," the official said.

