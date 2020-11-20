Jammu, Nov 20 (PTI) A total of 9.28 lakh residents of Jammu and Kashmir who were stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown have been evacuated from other states so far, according to official data.

The administration has received 155 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations with a total 1,40,292 passengers till date, while 7,87,960 people, including 948 from abroad, have been evacuated by road till date, the data said.

As per the detailed breakup of the figures, 10,762 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur in the past 24 hours.

All necessary guidelines and standard operating procedures were strictly observed, it added. PTI

