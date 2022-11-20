Mon (Nagaland) [India], November 20 (ANI): As many as nine inmates of a district jail escaped in Nagaland's Mon, following which a massive search operation was launched to nab the fled prisoner, according to an official on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday, sub-divisional police officer, Apong Yim told ANI over the phone.
"9 inmates of Mon district jail escaped from the jail in the early hours of Saturday and a massive search operation is underway," Apong Yim said.
According to police, out of 9 inmates, two are convicted and 7 are undertrial prisoners. They escaped from the jail by breaking the iron door and handcuff lock chain.
A case has been registered at Mon police station for further investigation. (ANI)
