Mon (Nagaland) [India], November 20 (ANI): As many as nine inmates of a district jail escaped in Nagaland's Mon, following which a massive search operation was launched to nab the fled prisoner, according to an official on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday, sub-divisional police officer, Apong Yim told ANI over the phone.

"9 inmates of Mon district jail escaped from the jail in the early hours of Saturday and a massive search operation is underway," Apong Yim said.

According to police, out of 9 inmates, two are convicted and 7 are undertrial prisoners. They escaped from the jail by breaking the iron door and handcuff lock chain.

A case has been registered at Mon police station for further investigation. (ANI)

