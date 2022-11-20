Saharanpur, November 20: Students at the Darul Uloom in Deoband will, henceforth, be able to attend weddings and other functions in their families, only if the events are held at a time when the seminary is closed.

Darul Uloom has "advised" the students' families to plan marriages only when the seminary is closed for holidays. Madrasa Survey Row: Darul Uloom Principal Maulana Arshad Madani Says ‘Govt Has the Right To Conduct Survey of Madrasas’.

Education department head, Hussain Ahmad, said: "If families feel the students' presence is important in marriages, they must plan the weddings when the seminary is shut for holidays, otherwise it affects their studies a lot. We have a provision of at least 75 per cent attendance." UP Madarsa Survey: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Backs Yogi Adityanath Govt's Decision to Survey Unrecognized Madrasas.

The order has been put up on the seminary bulletin board. Students have also been asked to discuss with their guardians the "academic reasons behind the directives".

The education department had earlier issued an order prohibiting student from carrying out any commercial activity or part-time businesses or else "facilities such as education grants, free food and lodging will be immediately suspended and they may even face expulsion from the seminary".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2022 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).